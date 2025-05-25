Pakistan, India Extend Airspace Restrictions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan and India have extended airspace restrictions for each other's aircraft, Dawn reports.

A Notam (notice to airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said the ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace would remain in place till June 24.

“The ban on Indian aircraft flying through Pakis­tani airspace has been extended until 4:59am on June 24, 2025,” the PAA said.

The airspace would not be available for Indian-registered, operated or owned aircraft or those leased by Indian airlines, including military flights with no exceptions, the Notam stated.

India's Civil Aviation Ministry issued a corresponding Notam, saying Pakistani-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military flights, would be barred from Indian airspace through June 23.

India and Pakistan first imposed the airspace restrictions last month after the shooting in the Pahalgam area of India-occupied Kashmir.

