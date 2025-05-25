PM Modi Lauds Sikkim's Crafted Fibers, U'khand's Jeevan Joshi For Cultural, Artistic Innovation
Lauding the initiative, the Prime Minister said the venture has given a new identity to the rich culture of the Northeastern state.
"Just a couple of days ago, I attended the first Rising Northeast Summit. Before that, we also celebrated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' dedicated to the strength of the Northeast. The Northeast is something extraordinary; its strength, its talent, is really amazing," he said.
The Prime Minister shared the story of Crafted Fibers, founded by Chewang Norbu Bhutia, a veterinary doctor by profession.
"Crafted Fibers is not just a brand; it is a beautiful confluence of Sikkim's tradition, the art of weaving, and the sense of fashion today," PM Modi said.
"It was started by Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia. He is a Veterinary Doctor by profession and a true Brand Ambassador of Sikkim's culture by heart. He thought... 'why not give a new dimension to weaving!' And this thought gave birth to Crafted Fibers," PM Modi said.
"He connected traditional weaving with modern fashion and made it a social enterprise. Now, he doesn't just make clothes, he weaves lives. He provides skill training to local people, making them self-reliant. By connecting village weavers, cattle rearers and self-help groups, Dr. Bhutia has created new avenues of employment," PM Modi said.
Highlighting the economic and social impact of the initiative, the Prime Minister said, "Today, local women and artisans are earning well through their skills. Crafted Fibers' shawls, stoles, gloves, socks... all are made by local handloom. The wool used in it is obtained from the rabbits and sheep of Sikkim. The colours are also completely natural -- no chemicals, only the hues of nature."
He applauded Bhutia's dedication to preserving cultural heritage while promoting sustainability.
"Dr Bhutia has lent a new identity to the traditional weaving and culture of Sikkim. Dr. Bhutia's work teaches us how much tradition can attract the world when it is combined with passion," the Prime Minister added.
In the same address, PM Modi shared the remarkable journey of Jeevan Joshi, a 65-year-old artist from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, who turned a physical disability into a source of artistic strength.
Despite being affected by polio in childhood, Joshi developed a unique art form he calls Baget, where he creates intricate pieces using dry bark from pine trees.
"People generally consider this bark useless -- but in Jeevan ji's hands, it becomes heritage," PM Modi said. "From folk instruments of the hills to symbolic expressions of mountain life, every creation of his bears the fragrance of Uttarakhand's soil."
Describing Joshi's commitment as sadhana, or spiritual practice, PM Modi said his life and work are proof that "if the intention is strong, nothing is impossible."
