CM Chandrababu Naidu, Family Perform Housewarming In Kuppam

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, May 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members entered their new house in his home constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district on Sunday.

CM Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari and other family members participated in the housewarming ceremony.

The Chief Minister, who has been representing Kuppam constituency for over 35 years, has built the official residence in Sivapuram in Santhipuram Mandal.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and family members participated in rituals performed under the supervision of Hindu priests. They offered prayers to a sacred cow and calf of the Punganur breed as per the family customs and traditions.

CM Naidu's son and state Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani participated in the rituals.

Several TDP leaders and cadres from across the constituency gathered at CM Naidu's new residence and extended their best wishes to him and his family members.

"Kuppam is our home, and the people of Kuppam are our family," Bhuvaneswari posted on 'X'.

"The housewarming ceremony in Kuppam brought me immense joy. It was a heartfelt celebration, blessed by the people of Kuppam, who have been our pillars of support for 36 years, guiding us every step of the way. I'm deeply grateful for their love, blessings, and admiration," added Bhuvaneswari, who is Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited.

Lokesh also took to 'X' to post his views and share glimpses of the housewarming ceremony.

Lokesh, who is also the TDP general secretary, stated that in the presence of people of Kuppam, who have been with the family at every step for 36 years, they celebrated housewarming.

"The love and affection you showed will remain an unforgettable experience. This is not just our family festival, but a festival for all of us," Minister Lokesh said while thanking the people of Kuppam.

The house has been built on nearly one acre of land adjacent to the Kuppam-Palamaneru National Highway near Kadapalle Panchayat.

The construction of the house began three years ago when CM Naidu was the Leader of the Opposition.

TDP leaders said that by constructing the house, CM Naidu silenced his political opponents who often criticised him for not building a house in Kuppam despite representing the constituency for a long time.

CM Naidu has never lost an election from Kuppam since 1989.