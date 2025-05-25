MPD Provides Update On Memorial Day Weekend Public Safety Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The enhanced deployment Chief Smith announced alongside Mayor Bowser Friday afternoon prevented large disorderly groups from gathering in our city Friday night. Our strategy will remain in place throughout the remainder of the weekend.

First District officers assisted in the enforcement of the DC Wharf's 5 p.m. juvenile curfew. There were no disorderly crowding incidents in the area of the DC Wharf and no juvenile arrests were made. Three adults were arrested near the Wharf for Possession of an Open Container and Public Consumption of Marijuana .

Disorderly behavior was also prevented in the Navy Yard area where two juvenile arrests were made. One arrest was made for Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device , and the second for Public Consumption of Marijuana .

Third District officers ensured attendees of DPR's Holiday Hype at Banneker Recreation Center enjoyed a fun Friday night and no incidents occurred around that event.

Around 1 a.m., groups of juveniles engaged in disorderly behavior along the U Street corridor. Six juveniles were stopped for violating DC curfew law, including two juveniles from DC, three from Montgomery County and one from Prince George's County. Two juveniles were arrested for Carrying a Pistol Without a License . The disorderly behavior was isolated and dispersed quickly after MPD's response.

“We hope our residents and visitors take the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend in our city. Our officers will be out and highly visible,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith.“I want to thank our officers for their continued dedication and the work they're doing throughout this holiday weekend.”

MPD reminds the public to report any suspicious activity. Call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text us at 50411.

