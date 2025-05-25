Two Child Marriages Reported In Mandya District; Police Complaints Filed

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Mandya: Two cases of child marriage have been reported from Keragodu and Srirangapatna in Mandya district. The ceremonies reportedly took place at local temples, and complaints have been filed at the Basaralu and Srirangapatna police stations.

First case: Abduction and forced marriage in Keragodu

In the first case, the grandmother of a 16-year-old girl from Karekatte village, under Basaralu police station limits, filed a complaint alleging that her granddaughter was abducted and forcibly married.

According to the complaint, on May 21, the girl's mother left her at home around 8 am and returned by 1 pm. to find her missing. Despite extensive efforts, the family was unable to trace the girl by the evening of May 22. Upon further inquiry, it was discovered that the girl had allegedly been abducted and married to a man named Kiran at Sri Boredevara Temple in Chakanahalli on May 22.

A case has been registered against eight individuals: Kiran, Nagamma, Andani, Divya, Shailaja, Shivakumar, and others, at the Basaralu police station under charges related to child marriage and abduction.

Second case: Girl married against her will in Srirangapatna

In the second incident, a 16-year-and-5-month-old girl from Rampura village, under Srirangapatna Town police station limits, lodged a complaint stating she was married against her will. A first-year pre-university student, she said she wanted to continue her education and had objected to the marriage arranged with a man from Natanahalli village in KR Pete taluk.

Reportedly, her elder sister had even left the house in protest. However, fearing social embarrassment, the family proceeded with the wedding on May 23 at 10:30 am at the Shiva temple in Rampura.

The girl stated in her complaint that she was pressured due to her father's poor health, with assurances from the family that her in-laws would support her education. She has named her mother, aunt Roopa, uncle Devaraju, grandmother Sushila, brother Sanjay, aunt Ratna, and uncle Mahesh, as well as the groom's mother Parvathamma, sister Parvati, and brother-in-law as responsible for orchestrating the marriage.

Police investigations are ongoing in both cases.