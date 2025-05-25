Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick As Inter Miami Salvages Draw Against Philadelphia Union (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is struggling to find its footing, still reeling from their Concachampions semifinal elimination. In the MLS, they currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. However, in a recent visit to Subaru Park, Miami showed resilience against the league-leading Philadelphia Union, earning a valuable point in a 3-3 draw.

Messi was instrumental in the comeback, scoring a stunning free-kick goal in the 86th minute to bring Miami within a goal. This strike marked his sixth goal of the season, with three of those coming in his last five matches.

LEO MESSI, WHAT A FREE-KICK. twitter/R0MJ4XGDFl

- All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 25, 2025

Despite this heroic effort, Miami's form has taken a hit, with the team winless in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions. Their defense has been particularly porous, conceding 13 goals in their last four games and a staggering 23 goals in their last eight matches.

As Inter Miami looks to regain their footing, they'll face Canadian side CF Montreal on Wednesday night. Montreal recently drew LAFC 2-2, and Miami will aim to return to winning ways on their home turf in Florida.