Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick As Inter Miami Salvages Draw Against Philadelphia Union (WATCH)
Messi was instrumental in the comeback, scoring a stunning free-kick goal in the 86th minute to bring Miami within a goal. This strike marked his sixth goal of the season, with three of those coming in his last five matches.
LEO MESSI, WHAT A FREE-KICK.
- All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 25, 2025
Despite this heroic effort, Miami's form has taken a hit, with the team winless in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions. Their defense has been particularly porous, conceding 13 goals in their last four games and a staggering 23 goals in their last eight matches.
As Inter Miami looks to regain their footing, they'll face Canadian side CF Montreal on Wednesday night. Montreal recently drew LAFC 2-2, and Miami will aim to return to winning ways on their home turf in Florida.
