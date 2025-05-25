Salman Khan Remembers 'Jai Ho' Co-Star Mukul Dev: "Miss You, My Dear Brother…"

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Superstar Salman Khan mourned the passing of his 'Jai Ho' co-star Mukul Dev, who tragically passed away at the age of 54 on Friday night.

Known for his extensive work across Hindi, Punjabi, South Indian cinema, and television, Mukul Dev's sudden demise has left a profound void in the Indian entertainment industry.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Salman Khan shared an unseen photograph from their 2014 film 'Jai Ho', in which they starred together.

In the heartfelt tribute, Salman wrote, "Miss you, my dear brother Mukul. Rest in peace." The final rites of Mukul Dev were held on May 24 at the Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

The ceremony was marked by emotional and heart-wrenching scenes, with Mukul's brother, actor Rahul Dev, performing the last rites.

Several prominent Bollywood figures paid their respects to the late actor, remembering him not only for his work but for the warmth and energy he brought to every project.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who worked with Mukul on the 2017 film 'Omerta', shared his tribute on Instagram, writing, "Not done Mukul mere dost... so many more stories, so much more laughter. See you on the other side my dear friend."

Ajay Devgn, who had collaborated with Mukul in 'Son of Sardaar', expressed his shock on Instagram, writing, "Still trying to process it... Mukul It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shared screen space with Mukul in the 1996 film 'Dastak', took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute.

"It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young," he wrote.

Bajpayee also prayed for strength for Mukul's family and loved ones, adding, "Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again, Om Shanti," he wrote.

Mukul Dev's career spanned decades, leaving behind an extensive body of work in both television and cinema.

His television appearances included memorable roles in Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

His filmography also boasted prominent roles in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

His final film, Son of Sardaar 2, is yet to be released.