COVID-19 Cases In India: 21-Year-Old Patient Dies In Maharashtra's Thane, Says Report
More details related to the death of the COVID-19 patient is awaited.Also Read | Covid-19: Is new variant JN.1 severe? All FAQs answered as Thane reports death
Earlier, an 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities died due to multi-organ failure in Karnataka's Bengaluru, PTI reported. His COVID-19 test results had come back positive on Saturday. The health department said that the city's Whitefield resident died on May 17 due to multi-organ failure.
People with comorbidities are at a higher risk of COVID-19 disease.
Multiple states, including Karnataka and Delhi, have reported COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the matter regarding COVID-19 cases reported across multiple states, mainly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc , official sources told PTI.Also Read | Most Covid-19 infections 'mild', variants detected | What we know so far
Most of these cases are said to be mild and under home care. However, the Union health ministry remains vigilant and, through its multiple agencies, is proactively monitoring the situation closely, the official sources said.
According to health experts, there has been no surge in COVID-19 cases; only sporadic cases have been reported.Also Read | Most Covid-19 cases are mild, Govt monitoring situation closely
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, told PTI on Friday, "At the moment, the situation is under control. There are, at most, sporadic cases, which are also rare. Even the present cases are being managed very easily."
Amid concerns over the COVID-19 surge , several states have issued advisories but have urged people not to panic.COVID-19 'surge' and coronavirus variant
COVID-19 cases have also spiked in Southeast Asia. Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and China have recently reported a rise in coronavirus cases.
JN.1, a COVID-19 variant and Omicron lineage's BA.2.86 subvariant, is mostly credited with the rise in Covid cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorised it as a“variant of interest” but not a“concern”.
At present, 'LF.7' and 'NB.1.8' – both descendants of the 'JN.1' variant – are the main variants of the COVID-19 - causing virus circulating in Singapore. The variants together account for over two-thirds of the locally sequenced cases.
