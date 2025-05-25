Representative Of Kuwait Amir Leaves For Malaysia For ASEAN-Related Summits

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, accompanied by an official delegation, departed the country on Sunday flying to Malaysia.
His Highness the Amir's Representative and Crown Prince is scheduled to head the State of Kuwait's delegation partaking in the Second GCC-ASEAN Summit and the GCC-ASEAN-China Summit, due in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled and his entourage were seen off at the airport by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida Abdullah Al-Mousherji and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
His accompanying delegation includes the minister of foreign affairs and senior officials from the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)
