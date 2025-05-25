QNB Becomes First Bank In Qatar To Enable Visa Installment Solution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB announced the introduction of Visa Installment Solution, making it the first issuing bank in Qatar to go-live with the service. This new offering provides QNB Visa credit cardholders with the flexibility to convert their purchases into convenient monthly installments at checkout, making it easier to manage expenses and enhance their financial planning.

QNB continually strives to innovate and provide customers with tailored financial solutions that meet their evolving needs. The introduction of Visa Installment Solution is a testament to the bank's continuous efforts to enhance its product offerings and enhance its customer experience.

Through this solution, QNB Visa credit cardholders are empowered with the option to repay their spending in smaller monthly installment at merchants that are enabled with this service. This is a game-changer as it enables credit cardholders to afford larger purchases effortlessly and mitigate unexpected expenses while effectively managing their budgets, with full transparency and predictability.

Commenting on this, Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking said:“We are thrilled to be the first Issuing Bank of the Visa Installment Solution in Qatar, as it aligns with our commitment to providing innovative financial services that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. This solution will not only ease the financial burden on our customers but also encourage responsible spending by offering them greater control over their finances.

The Bank's partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, underscores the bank's dedication to delivering world-class services and reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the banking industry.



“We are excited to see Visa Instalment Solution officially live in Qatar. Visa's partnership with QNB reflects our commitment to delivering an enhanced retail journey for consumers who seek and deserve better, more rewarding payment experiences. This launch is the latest in our efforts to support the government's digital commerce agenda with responsible innovations like VIS for the benefit of the country's consumers,” said Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.