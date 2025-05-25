Shura Council Participates In Ecological Congress In Russia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Saint Petersburg: The Shura Council participated in the 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress (Nevsky 2025), held over two days in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The event brought together parliamentary delegations and international organisations from more than 40 countries.

Representing the Shura Council at the conference were members of the council H E Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Matar Al Kuwari, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Butti Al Abdullah, and H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi. On the sidelines of the conference, the Shura Council delegation held a meeting with members of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, exchange expertise in social, economic, and environmental fields, and stressed the importance of continued coordination on issues of mutual concern.

The Russian side included H E Mohamed Isaevich Akhmadov, who serves as deputy chair of the federation council committee on social policy and representative of the Chechen Republic, H E Alexander Arkadyevich Zhukov, member of the committee on economic policy and representative of the Republic of Khakassia, and H E Yulia Viktorovna Lazutkina, who serves as deputy chair of the social policy committee and representative of Penza Oblast.