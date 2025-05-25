Municipality Minister Attends QU College Of Engineering Annual Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and in the presence of Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiya, the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning at the College of Engineering, Qatar University (QU), organised the Annual Exhibition and End-of-Year Celebration for the Architecture Program at the College of Engineering.

The event was held in collaboration with the Arab Engineering Bureau, Qatar Museums, Primary Health Care Corporation, Seashore Group, and Design Studio 5. The exhibition was attended by QU President Dr. Omar Al-Ansari along with several dignitaries, officials, and representatives from academic and professional institutions. The event aimed to showcase the projects and achievements of the department's female students for the 2024–2025 academic year, while also highlighting the department's initiatives and its academic and community partnerships. It reflected the department's commitment to strengthening the integration between education and practical application and to providing an interactive platform for creativity and professional networking.

In his speech during the event, Dean of the College of Engineering at QU Dr. Khalid Kamal Naji, stated,“Our students' projects this year reflect a wide range of ideas and innovations, made possible through valuable partnerships and the ongoing guidance of our faculty. The projects span diverse topics across different studios, addressing complex social, cultural, and environmental challenges with clarity and outstanding ambition.”



Dr. Naji added,“I would like to especially thank the college's and department's partners who have supported the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning for over fifteen years and have actively contributed to enhancing the educational content and connecting students to the professional world.”

The event was supported by several of the department's partners, who enriched the experience by providing valuable feedback and guidance to the students on their projects. Representatives of these institutions expressed their admiration for the quality of the architectural and planning work on display, emphasising the importance of such events in strengthening the partnership between academia and the labour market and encouraging students to innovate and be creative.