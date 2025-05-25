Multi-Party Indian Delegation Arrives In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A multi-party Indian delegation led by Supriya Sule, MP, Lok Sabha has arrived in Doha for a two-day visit.

This is the first leg of their tour to four countries: Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt. In Doha, the delegation will hold interactions with Qatari dignitaries as well as members of media, academia and others.

The visit is taking place in the context of April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments. The members of the visiting delegation include MPs from both Houses of Parliament, former ministers and diplomats.

Since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the leadership of India and Qatar have remained in touch with each other. Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had telephonic conversation on May 6 and discussed the developments.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and External Affairs Minister of India H E Dr. S. Jaishankar also had a telephone call on May 7. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement on April 23, had conveyed Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

India has launched seven multi-party delegations for sharing its perspectives on the scourge of terrorism and India's actions in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack.

The Indian delegation will also convey India's approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestation and steadfast resolution to counter cross-border terrorism, against which the whole country stands united.

The members of the delegation include Supriya Sule, MP; Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP; Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, MP; Manish Tewari, MP; Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, MP; Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry; V Muraleedharan, Former MoS for External Affairs; and Amb Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to UN.