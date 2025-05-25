Survey Shows Rich Marine Biodiversity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Marine Science Team at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) recently conducted a comprehensive environmental survey of Haalat Al-Aseeri area, a sandy islet that emerges during low tide and submerges during high tide.

The initiative is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to study marine habitats and assess their suitability for future coral reef restoration.

The survey results revealed that the site boasts rich biodiversity, including vast areas of seagrass and a variety of coral reef fish species.

These include snappers, angelfish, parrotfish, goatfish, safi (rabbitfish), grouper, and other ecologically significant marine species.

This study is part of the Ministry's Coral Reef Restoration Project, which aims to promote the growth of coral reefs and support the biodiversity of marine life that depends on them.