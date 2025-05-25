Doha Forum Hosts High-Level Roundtable On Global Governance At China And Globalization Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The Doha Forum hosted a high-level roundtable on global governance as part of the 11th annual China and Globalization Forum, organized by the Center for China and Globalization, reaffirming Doha Forum's commitment to inclusive dialogue and enhancing South-South cooperation.

The session, titled“Reshaping Frameworks for Global Governance: The Role of China and the Global South,” took place on Thursday in Beijing, bringing together diplomats, policy experts, and development leaders to discuss emerging partnerships between China and the Global South in redefining international cooperation in a multipolar world.

Opening statements were delivered by Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization Henry Huiyao Wang, and Director General of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari. Both speakers stressed the importance of governance systems that go beyond representation and efficiency, focusing on fairness and adapting to current political and economic shifts.

During her remarks, Al Kuwari stated that the question today is not whether we need new approaches to global cooperation, but how we can achieve it in representative, inclusive, and effective ways that respond to the complex modern world.

She added that Doha Forum is proud to partner with the Center for China and Globalization to foster these critical discussions. The session was moderated by Co-Founder and Secretary-General of the Center for China and Globalization and Founder of the Young Global Leaders Dialogue Initiative Dr. Mabel Lu Miao.

Featured speakers included Former Member of the Turkish Parliament H E Unal Cevikoz, Former Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt H E Khaled Omara, President of the Institute of Economic and Technological Research at China National Petroleum Corporation Lu Ruquan, The Non-Resident Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs Rashid Al Mohannadi, Head of Planning and Partnership Evaluation at Qatar Fund for Development Sheikha Al Sheibi, Founder and President of Synergia Foundation Toby Simon, Senior Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization Xu Huicheng, and Center for China's International Knowledge on Development Zhou Taidong.

The discussions explored China's role as a regulator, investor, and development partner across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, alongside the influence of the Global South in shaping international trade, development finance, and multilateral systems.

At the conclusion of the session, Doha Forum announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Center for China and Globalization as a strategic content partner.

The agreement includes joint sessions at the next edition of the Doha Forum, scheduled for December 2025, as well as continued year-round collaboration.