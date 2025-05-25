85% Preparations Of Camps For Qatari Hajj Pilgrims Completed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Hajj Mission has revealed that approximately 85 percent of the preparations for the camps designated for pilgrims from Qatar at the holy sites in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah have been completed.

This has been made in accordance with a pre-established operational plan developed to the highest standards and specifications to ensure quality and fulfill the needs of all pilgrims, in full coordination with the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Head of the Pilgrimage Services Unit, Issa Nasser Al Humaidi, confirmed that preparations are rapidly afoot based on a precise timeline to ensure the accomplishment of all work before the beginning of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, in pursuit of offering comfort and safety for pilgrims during their performance of the religious rites.

Following the past Hajj season, the unit embarked on executing the work plan through field trips to the holy sites, where coordination meetings were convened with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Humaidi said.



He added that all camps have been outfitted with essential necessities to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims, in terms of air-conditioned camps, toilets, ablution facilities, along with the ventilation and cooling systems, as well as the provision of catering services, electricity, and water supplies, while observing all aspects related to safety, security, and internal organization.

The Pilgrimage Services Unit is closely monitoring the equipment preparations onsite around the clock through professional teams deployed to the sites to ensure all facilities conform to the technical specifications and operate in full efficiency, Al Humaidi underlined.

Al Humaidi stressed that the unit is honoured to serve the pilgrims, affirming that it is a responsibility, and it is pleased to ensure the provision of all services and utilities based on the highest approved specifications.

Coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the relevant entities in Saudi Arabia has been extremely productive, which streamlined all procedures, Al Humaidi highlighted, lauding the keenness of the Saudi brothers in providing the best services to pilgrims and ensuring their safety to perform the pilgrimage rites in a secure atmosphere.

Additionally, Al Humaidi pointed out that the Qatari Hajj Mission is marshalling its full capacity and operating at peak coordination to ensure a comfortable and secure service environment for the nation's pilgrims.

He urged all pilgrims to adhere to the directives of their respective campaigns and to cooperate with both administrative and on-site teams to guarantee the seamless and tranquil performance of the rites.