QF To Honour Journeys Of 300 School Graduates In A Unified Ceremony

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education is set to host a unified graduation ceremony to honor the accomplishments of 300 students from across its schools, on May 28, at Qatar National Convention Centre.

Taking place for the third consecutive year, the event reflects QF's vision to nurture future leaders and innovators, and its commitment to excellence, ambition, and lifelong learning.

The 2025 Qatar Foundation Schools Commencement Ceremony will recognize students from seven Qatar Foundation (QF) schools: Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, Qatar Leadership Academy, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, and Awsaj Academy.

As graduation approaches, each student carries a unique story, yet together, they represent more than the end of an academic journey. They mark the start of a new chapter, where change becomes opportunity, challenges fuel growth, and every effort becomes a source of pride.

"Growth begins when we embrace the journey, even before we feel completely ready."

For Hana Al-Khater, 17 years old, and a graduate of Qatar Academy Doha, her educational journey has been a true path of self-discovery and a way to shape a more mature vision for her future. Ever since she delved into the world of science, new horizons began to open, fueled by a constant passion for learning and exploration.

She found in her school more than just a platform for acquiring knowledge and skills, it was a space for personal growth, building confidence, and refining her abilities through challenges and meaningful experiences that helped shape her character and strengthen her self-awareness.

Her growth wasn't limited to the classroom. Extracurricular activities played a vital role in her experience, especially being part of the volleyball team, where she learned discipline, teamwork, and how to perform under pressure. Her academic involvement also helped her develop strong research and presentation skills, tools that, she believes, are not just learned from books, but from hands-on experience.

Hana believes the most valuable lesson she gained from this phase was learning how to maintain balance. She discovered that success is not only about academic achievement but also about managing time effectively and balancing academics with sports and personal development.

Now, as graduation approaches, she reflects on her journey with a mix of pride, gratitude, and anticipation. She's proud of what she has achieved, grateful for those who have been part of her path, and excited to begin a new academic chapter. And while she's aware of the independence and challenges that come with university life, she sees her school experience as the best preparation for what lies ahead.

In a message that captures the heart of her journey, Hana affirms that growth doesn't come from waiting for perfection, it comes from trying, learning, and embracing every step, no matter the outcome.

“My journey began here... from the classroom to the world.”

Nasser Khalid Al-Khater, 18 years old, and a graduate of Qatar Academy Al Wakra, looks back on his school years as a journey of discovery and growth. For him, education went beyond classroom lessons,it was the real-life experiences that helped him uncover his passion and shape his identity.

Highlights of his journey include volunteering during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM and taking part in charitable initiatives in Zanzibar, Tanzania. These moments taught him patience, discipline, and how to adapt to different cultures, deepening his sense of responsibility and pride in representing his country.

He believes the school's supportive environment was key to his personal development, allowing him to express himself and pursue his interests with confidence. The friendships he built along the way reflect the values he grew up with: respect, openness, and collaboration.

Though the path wasn't always easy, balancing academics and extracurriculars, he credits his teachers and school leaders for helping him overcome challenges. Their constant support and belief in him played a vital role in his growth, leaving a lasting impact on his character.

“Change isn't something to fear... it's the beginning of everything beautiful.”

For 18-year-old Rashid Mohammed Al Fehaidi , a graduate of Qatar Academy Sidra, graduation is a proud and joyful milestone, one that celebrates years of challenges met with determination and ambition.

He sees his school as a turning point, where a flexible, student-centered approach allowed him to explore his interests and grow with confidence. The supportive environment respected individual differences and encouraged each student to find their own path to success.

One of the most impactful aspects of his journey was the cultural and social diversity at QF, which strengthened his communication skills and self-confidence, qualities he now considers essential for university and beyond. His time at school also helped him develop critical thinking, resilience, and strong English proficiency. He is especially grateful for a teacher who remained a constant source of support and inspiration.

Al Fehaidi believes that change should never be feared; rather, it is an opportunity for growth. In his view, success isn't the result of rushing but of patience and experience. Mistakes, to him, were never setbacks, they were starting points, each offering a chance to learn something new.

He concludes with a message to his fellow graduates, reminding them that their achievements are the result of perseverance and hard work. He encourages them to stay hopeful, no matter how difficult the challenges may seem, believing that every moment of struggle is eventually followed by a moment of pride that makes it all worthwhile.

“Graduation is a sweet yet difficult moment... it feels like I'm saying goodbye to a piece of my heart.”

For 17-year-old Maryam Hussain Al Hail , a graduate of Qatar Academy Al Khor (QAK), graduation is an emotional milestone, one filled with both joy and nostalgia. After spending 12 years at the same school, starting from her earliest grades, Maryam doesn't just see it as a place of learning, but as a second home, a place where her journey began and where she grew up.

She describes her time at QAK as an experience that went far beyond academics. It was a life-shaping experience that nurtured her sense of belonging and gave her room to discover who she really is. In that close-knit, encouraging environment, she found the courage to express herself and the confidence to grow into her potential environment, she says, helped shape her character and build essential skills such as communication, teamwork, and critical thinking.

In the beginning, Maryam was quiet, someone who observed more than she spoke. But as she began to engage with QF's wide range of activities and initiatives, something shifted became more curious, more involved. Through those experiences, she builtmeaningful connections and develop skills that will stay with her throughout her university life and future career.

Maryam also expresses deep pride in being the first girl in her family to graduate, and in being among the high-achieving students who will continue their academic journey at QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

To her, graduation is not the end of a chapter, it's the beginning of a new one. She encourages other students to never give up and to live every moment of their school journey to the fullest. Some opportunities, she says, may never come again, and some experiences may not make sense at the time, but their true impact are often the ones that surprise you along the way.

“Success is born from patience... and every struggle holds a moment of pride.”

For 17-year-old Hamad Salih Al-Bader , a graduate of Qatar Leadership Academy, graduation is far more than the end of a school chapter, it's a long-awaited moment that reflects years of dedication, discipline, and growth. It marks the culmination of an extraordinary journey at an institution he describes not just as a school, but as a school of life.

From the moment he joined, Hamad stepped into a world that demanded something different, self-discipline, independence, and resilience. Through a rigorous boarding system and intensive training programs, he was immersed in an environment that challenged him to lead, adapt, and grow. It was a balanced journey of structure and scholarship, one that helped shape his communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and confidence in decision-making.

Hamad credits the diverse environment at QF for broadening his perspective and helping him explore interests in fields such as international relations and engineering. With a strong academic and personal foundation, he now plans to pursue his university studies abroad, well-prepared and eager for what lies ahead.

He expresses deep gratitude to his family, whose unwavering support was his anchor throughout the journey. Seeing their joy at his graduation, he says, is the greatest motivation to keep striving for success.

To Hamad, education is not just about earning a certificate, it's a lifelong pursuit of growth and discovery. Every moment spent at the Academy, he believes, was a step toward maturity and a lesson that will stay with him far beyond the classroom.

"Support makes all the difference... and experience shapes who you are."

Ali Khalid Al-Tamimi , 18 years old, and a graduate of Awsaj Academy, sees his graduation day as the beginning of a new chapter in his educational journey, one that he approaches with confidence and excitement as he prepares to enter university life after years of challenges and growth.

His academic journey began with some difficulties, but the supportive environment at Awsaj Academy played a crucial role in helping him overcome them. He found consistent support from the academic staff, along with personalized attention that reflected the school's belief in each student's potential. This gave him a genuine sense of confidence and belonging and significantly contributed to both his personal and academic development.

He points out that what sets his school apart is its focus on student support, appreciation of individual differences, and creating space for each learner to grow at their own pace. This educational approach helped him shift his perspective, he began to see challenges not as obstacles, but as opportunities for growth and learning.

Ali also believes that the diverse environment at QF greatly expanded his outlook and enhanced his ability to interact with others respectfully and openly. He sees this skill as essential for university life, especially as he plans to pursue his studies abroad, with a particular interest in specializing in cybersecurity.

As he prepares to begin this next chapter, he expresses his deep gratitude for the experience he's had. He believes that the knowledge and skills he gained at school will remain a solid foundation for his academic and professional future.

"Growth begins when you step beyond your comfort zone."

For Amina Yasser Ahmed , 18 years old, and a graduate of Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, her time at QF was more than just an academic chapter, it was a transformative experience that shaped her identity, broadened her perspective, and helped her discover her true potential.

In an environment that nurtured passion and curiosityand surrounded by inspiring teachers and ambitious peers, Amina was encouraged to think critically, challenge herself, and strive for more. Through advanced courses, research opportunities, and hands-on medical training, her passion for science and medicine truly took root.

The diversity at QF played a powerful role in her development, helping her grow into a more empathetic, open-minded, and collaborative learner. Amina developed leadership and communication skills and learned to take initiative both inside and outside the classroom.

Among all the lessons she carries with her, one stands out: resilience. She learned how to stay focused under pressure, recover from setbacks, and balance her academic responsibilities with her personal life.

Now, as she prepares to pursue her dream of attending medical school, Amina steps forward with pride and determination. As she bids farewell to QF, she carries not just knowledge, but a strong foundation, a clear vision, and the belief that the most meaningful growth begins when we dare to step into the unknown.