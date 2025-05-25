Mango Seeds: Surprising Benefits For Health, Hair, And Skin

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Don't throw away the seed after eating a mango! It's packed with health secrets. From aiding digestion to weight loss, discover its amazing benefits.

1. Relief from Diarrhea and Dysentery

Mango seeds are considered very beneficial for digestion. Consuming its powder is very effective in problems like diarrhea and loose motions. It strengthens the intestines and keeps the stomach calm. For this, dry the seeds and make a powder of it and take it with a pinch of honey.

2. Lowering Cholesterol

The fiber and antioxidants present in the seed help in reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body, which reduces the risk of heart diseases. It keeps the heart healthy by improving blood circulation.

3. Managing Diabetes

Consumption of mango seeds can help in controlling blood sugar levels. It contains certain compounds that improve insulin efficiency and balance sugar absorption in the body.

4. Benefits for Hair and Skin

Oil made from mango seed is considered very good for hair. It makes hair soft, strong, and shiny. Also, it provides moisture to the skin and reduces dryness and wrinkles. That is, it is also good for increasing collagen. The oil extracted from the seeds of the kernel can be applied to the hair and skin.

5. Weight Management

The fiber present in the kernel improves digestion and controls hunger. Regular consumption of it increases metabolism, which helps in weight loss. It also prevents the accumulation of fat in the body. You can mix the kernel powder in water and drink it.