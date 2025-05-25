Tata Punch To Tata Nexon: Check Top 5 Sunroof Suvs Under Rs 10 Lakh In India
The Tata Punch could be the best choice if you want a car with a sunroof but yet want to be safe. It should be mentioned that the Punch SUV was the best-selling vehicle in the previous year and has continued to rank among the top ten vehicles since its introduction into the nation. At Rs 8.35 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Accomplished Sunroof model was introduced. Under the hood is a 1.2-liter Revotron engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Global NCAP has awarded the Punch SUV five stars for safety.Hyundai Exter
Hyundai's Exter is not a full-size SUV and instead resembles a hatchback. However, it is classified as an SUV-style vehicle that combines a commanding driving stance with the convenience of a hatchback. Currently, it is India's most cheap SUV with a sunroof. Exter's S Smart grade, which was just debuted, includes a sunroof and costs Rs 7.69 lakhs (ex-showroom). This model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.Hyundai Venue
Hyundai has been adding extensive amenities to its vehicles in an effort to increase their marketability. The Venue also has a sunroof, but the Hyundai Exter is the most reasonably priced SUV with one. The 1197cc 1.2-liter Kappa engine that produces 83 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque powers the Venue E Plus variant, which costs Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom).Mahindra XUV 3XO
Similar to the Hyundai Venue, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a sunroof. The SUV's MX2 Pro trim level features a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 110 horsepower and 200Nm of torque, as well as a large sunroof. It is priced at Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 3XO has also received a 5-star safety certification from the Bharat NCAP.Tata Nexon
One of the most beloved SUVs in India is the Tata Nexon, which was just given a sunroof. The 1.2 Revotron Smart Plus S model comes equipped with a sunroof, which was a much-anticipated feature to the Nexon. Its ex-showroom pricing is Rs 9.4 lakhs, and its turbocharged petrol engine produces 118 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque.
