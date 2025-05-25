Tennessee Highway Patrol Urges Safe Driving As Memorial Day Weekend Travel Begins

Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:05pm

As thousands of Tennesseans hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is stepping up efforts to keep drivers safe and prevent crashes.

Troopers across the state will conduct high-visibility patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and seat belt enforcement beginning Friday and continuing through Monday night. The goal is simple: reduce traffic deaths and injuries during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time for family and reflection - and we want everyone to get where they're going safely,” said Col. Matt Perry, commander of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.“We'll be out in full force watching for impaired drivers, speeders, and anyone putting others at risk.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol offers these tips to stay safe on the road:



Always wear your seat belt - it's your best defense in a crash.

Don't drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Follow the speed limit, especially in construction and rural areas.

Put your phone down and avoid other distractions behind the wheel. Allow extra time to reach your destination and be patient in heavy traffic.

“We know this is the unofficial start of summer, and we want it to be a safe one,” Perry said.“We're also proud to partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in this effort to keep our roads safe.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.