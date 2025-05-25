Pooja Bhatt Recalls Mukul Dev’S Belief In Breaking Free From Limitations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Pooja Bhatt has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Mukul Dev, remembering him as someone who lived life on his own terms.

Reflecting on his deeply independent spirit, Bhatt recalled how Mukul believed in breaking free from all forms of limitations-whether societal, personal, or imposed-choosing freedom and authenticity above all else. As the film industry mourns the untimely passing of Dev, Bhatt, on Sunday, offered a glimpse into the philosophical depth that defined the late actor. In a heartfelt note, she reflected on his unique worldview, describing him as someone who didn't just exist within societal norms, but sought meaning beyond them.

Sharing Mukul Dev's photo on her Instagram handle, Pooja Bhatt remembered him as a man who spoke of life's simplest yet most profound truths - that freedom is the very nature of being, and that anything standing in its way must be courageously set aside. She wrote,“He spoke of very simple things-that it is right for a gull to fly, that freedom is the very nature of his being ,that whatever stands against that freedom must be set aside, be it ritual or superstition or limitation in any form.”

“Set aside," came a voice from the multitude, even if it be the law of the flock?" The only true law is that which leads to freedom," He said. "There is no other." For most gulls it was not flying that matters, but eating. For this gull, though, it was not eating that mattered, but flight. Mukul Dev 17 September 1970- 23 May 2025 Excerpt: Richard Bach, Jonathan Livingston Seagull.”

Mukul Dev, widely recognized for his performances in films like“Son of Sardaar,”“R... Rajkumar,” and“Jai Ho,” has passed away at the age of 54.

His untimely demise has left the film fraternity in shock and sorrow. Several celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Hansal Mehta, Sunny Deol, Mrunal Thakur, and many others, expressed their grief and paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor on social media.