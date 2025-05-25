Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karan Johar Birthday Special: Shocking Facts About His Personal Life, Film Career, And Hidden Struggles

Karan Johar Birthday Special: Shocking Facts About His Personal Life, Film Career, And Hidden Struggles


2025-05-25 01:07:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Film director and producer Karan Johar turned 53! Born in Mumbai in 1972, there's a hidden truth about Karan's life that few know. Let's unveil it...Bollywood's famous director and actor Karan Johar turned 53. He's produced and directed many hits, some still loved today.There's a dark secret about Karan Johar that few know. He himself revealed this shocking truth.Karan revealed in an interview that he had a high-pitched, girly voice as a child. He was teased and humiliated for it.Tired of humiliation, Karan sought training to deepen his voice, lying to his family about doctor visits.The training was tough, filled with pain. After 3 years, his voice finally changed.Karan Johar is a top Bollywood director/producer with numerous hits and blockbusters. He debuted with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.Karan has directed/produced hits like KKHH, K3G, KHNH, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dostana, Wake Up Sid, MNIK, SOTY, Raazi, Simmba, Dhadak, Kesari, Shershaah, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.Karan has also acted in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Fashion, Shamitabh, and Bombay Velvet.

MENAFN25052025007385015968ID1109591873

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search