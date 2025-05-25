Dark Chocolate To Beetroot: Top 5 Foods For Lower Blood Pressure
Harvard-trained gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi shared a video on Instagram listing the top 5 foods that help with low blood pressure. Here are five key foods, backed by scientific evidence, that can help lower blood pressure.
Bananas are a universally loved fruit. Experts point out that bananas are high in potassium, which helps lower blood pressure by helping the kidneys flush out excess sodium from the body.
These are rich in magnesium and flavonoids. It lowers blood pressure by increasing the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that dilates blood vessels and improves blood circulation. Research suggests that even small amounts of good quality dark chocolate can lead to a significant drop in blood pressure.
Dr. Sethi said that beetroot contains organic nitrates, which improves blood pressure, which the body converts into nitric oxide. Studies have shown that regular consumption of beetroot juice can lower blood pressure, making it a great addition to a heart-healthy diet.
Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants. They offer many health benefits, especially for blood pressure control. "Pomegranate lowers blood pressure by reducing angiotensin-converting enzyme levels," Dr. Sethi quoted.
Ginger is known for its medicinal properties. Adding ginger to your meals or drinks can enhance the taste and offer significant health benefits. "Ginger acts as a natural calcium channel blocker, which is a useful tool for managing blood pressure".
Including these five foods in your diet can effectively lower blood pressure. Also, focus on eating a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and consulting a health professional about effectively managing blood pressure.
