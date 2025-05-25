EC Announces Schedule Of Bypolls On 5 Assembly Seats Across Four States; Check Details

These seats were vacated either due to the resignation or death of the sitting MLAs. The constituencies going for bye-elections include Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal.

