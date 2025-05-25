Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EC Announces Schedule Of Bypolls On 5 Assembly Seats Across Four States; Check Details

2025-05-25 01:07:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission on Sunday announced the dates for bye-elections in 5 assembly constituencies across four states including Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal. Voting for all these seats will be held on June 19, and the counting of votes will take place on June 23.

These seats were vacated either due to the resignation or death of the sitting MLAs. The constituencies going for bye-elections include Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal.

