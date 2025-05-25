Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brahmastra 2 To Love & War: Alia Bhatt's Star-Studded Lineup Of 5 Upcoming Blockbusters

2025-05-25 01:07:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to rule the big screen with a powerful lineup of films. Let's take a look at her five most awaited releases.

Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra Part 2' is going to release soon. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen along with Alia Bhatt in this film.

According to media reports, Alia Bhatt is going to appear in the film 'Chamunda'.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in lead roles in the film 'Love & War'.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Inshallah'.

