What Has IMD Predicted For Monsoon Advance? Check Forecast, How Much Rain To Expect, Red Alerts, Other Details Here

Monsoons arrived in India on May 24, marking their earliest entry into the subcontinent since 2009, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Saturday and has moved into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, and Lakshadweep, ANI reported.

For this monsoon season, the Met department has predicted good rainfall, with advance over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, GoaMaharashtra, West Bengal and some northeastern states forecasted by May 26.

The weather department said that as of May 24, the southwest monsoon has advanced into Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin, and Bay of Bengal; many parts of Tamil Nadu, and some parts of Karnataka and Mizoram.

Further, conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into central Arabian Sea and Goa; some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bay of Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Sikkim, northeartern states, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal; and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, over the next two-three days, it added.

The IMD has predicted above-average monsoon rains this year, it also expects“above normal” rainfall of around 105 per cent of the long-run average (in 2024, it was 108 per cent).

This has raised hopes among analysts, policymakers, and businesses. Favourable monsoon have substantial economic benefits for farmers, businesess, government, policymakers and citizens alike.

Notably, India gets nearly 70 per cent of the rain needed to irrigate crops and recharge reservoirs and aquifers from the June-September precipitation.

The usual date for the onset of the southwest monsoon is June 1, according to the Met department. It added that this year, it has set in eight days early over Kerala , on May 24.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Neetha K Gopal said,“Monsoon onset took place today, 24th May, and it is much ahead of its schedule. Normally, the standard monsoon arrival date in Kerala is 1st June, but IMD has already forecasted that the monsoon will reach early this year. The official forecast was 27th May with a model of 4 days. That means the monsoon could reach 4 days before 27th May or 4 days after 27th May. So, our forecast has also come true today.”

In a post on social media platform X, IMD said that the depression over south Konkan coast has moved nearly eastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, crossed the south Konkan coast near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and is“very likely to continue to move nearly eastwards across south madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and north interior Karnataka and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.”

IMD issues red and orange alerts in Kerala, red alert for Ooty in Tamil Nadu

The Met has also issued red and orange alerts for“heavy rainfall” in multiple districts of Kerala over the next three days.

On May 25, red alert has been declared for Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts; while orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur districts.

On May 26, the red alert is for Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur; while orange alert will be in effect for the districts of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, a 30-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Tamil Nadu 's Ooty as red alert for the rain has been issued for the Nilgiris district. According to District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, people are requested to follow precautions and not venture out unless in an emergency.

“For the next 2 days, we have a red alert in the Nilgiris district. The southwest monsoon primarily affects taluks like Ooty, Kunda...the people here are requested to follow precautions and not venture out unless in an emergency...All the boating activities have been stopped for today, and it may remain like this for the next 2 days...” Tanneru said.

Maharashtra gets red, orange and yellow alerts: Check Mumbai here

The districts of Ratnagiri and Sidhudurg have been issued a red alert by the IMD as a depression system crossed near Ratnagiri and Dapoli, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

According to IMD scientist Shubhangi A Bhute,“the depression brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to several regions in Maharashtra. The weather office also alerted coastal districts and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.”

“We have given a Fisherman's Warning Alert for South Konkan along with the entire Maharashtra and Gujarat region, looking at the active monsoon season,” Bhute added.

Raigad was also placed under an orange alert, while Mumbai , Thane, and Palghar were issued a yellow warning, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in these areas.

A fisherman's warning was also issued along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts, as the sea conditions remained unsafe due to the active monsoon system in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD estimated that within two to three days, the monsoon could officially arrive in the state, with rainfall already advancing up to Karwar.

Besides the coastal Konkan belt, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra were also put on red alert, with forecasts warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some parts. The rest of the districts in the state were issued yellow alerts, advising caution.

(With inputs from ANI)