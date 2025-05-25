PM Modi Meets NDA Cms, Deputy Cms Today: A Unified Message, Two Resolutions - What To Expect?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers (CM) and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA-ruled states on Sunday, May 25. The meeting will take place at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi on Sunday, sources told news agency ANI. They said the meeting is likely to be held between 9 am and 3 pm.

Sources said all the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers have been invited for the meeting. Nearly 20 chief ministers and 18 Deputy CMs from the states ruled by the BJP and its allies will attend the meeting besides PM Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, who is also BJP president.

Several ministers, including Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, reached Delhi to participate in the meeting.

Here's what to expect from the NDA ministers' meeting:

As per the report, the meeting has been organised to brief the leaders about the military operation and India's broader security strategy. Two resolutions are also likely to be passed in the meeting.

"A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor and understanding on cessation of hostilities," a source familiar with the matter told ANI. "This will give a strong message in terms of national security," sources added.

Caste enumeration may also figure in a day-long conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs in Delhi on Sunday. The leaders will also deliberate on forthcoming events like the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term, a decade of International Yoga Da and the 50th anniversary of Emergency.

Two resolutions to be passed

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the in-charge of the BJP's good governance department, said in a statement that the meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor .

The resolution on Operation Sindoor will reaffrim the ruling alliance's hard stand on national securit .

Another resolution will likely laud the central government for its decision to conduct caste enumeration in the next census . It is expected to credit the Modi government for being the first to do so since independence and hail its commitment to social justice in contrast to "betrayals" of the backward classes by the Congress and its allies, news agency PTI reported.

The meeting is being seen as a coordinated attempt to reinforce the NDA government's stance on national security and send a unified message after India's counter-terror operation across the border, ANI reported.