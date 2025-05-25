403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
May Rainfall In Delhi Breaks Records As Heavy Downpour Lashes City
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi has seen its highest amount of rain ever recorded in May, with 186.4 mm of rainfall recorded up to May 25 this year. This new record was set after the city received 81.4 mm of rain early on Sunday. This breaks the old record of 165 mm in May 2008. Other big rainfall amounts in May were 144.8 mm in 2021, 129.3 mm in 2002, and 111 mm in 2023, India Today reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment