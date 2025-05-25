Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
May Rainfall In Delhi Breaks Records As Heavy Downpour Lashes City

2025-05-25 01:07:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi has seen its highest amount of rain ever recorded in May, with 186.4 mm of rainfall recorded up to May 25 this year. This new record was set after the city received 81.4 mm of rain early on Sunday. This breaks the old record of 165 mm in May 2008. Other big rainfall amounts in May were 144.8 mm in 2021, 129.3 mm in 2002, and 111 mm in 2023, India Today reported.

