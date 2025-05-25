Senator Demands Spotify Crack Down On Fake Podcasts Promoting Opioids
Following a Business Insider investigation that uncovered around 200 fraudulent podcasts advertising pills-often illegally-Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire called on Spotify to strengthen its content moderation policies. Many of the podcasts were removed after the investigation and a follow-up CNN report.
In a letter to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, Hassan urged the company to take further steps to prevent drug-related misinformation, especially involving substances like fentanyl, from circulating on its platform.
"Spotify has not demonstrated sufficient diligence," wrote Hassan, a Democrat serving her second term, adding that combating the opioid crisis demands a coordinated effort across various sectors.
Opioid abuse, especially involving fentanyl, has become a national crisis. Former President Donald Trump frequently blamed countries like Mexico, China, and Canada for enabling fentanyl trafficking and imposed tariffs to pressure them into action.
Senator Hassan referenced emotional conversations with constituents who've lost loved ones to overdoses, emphasizing that the scale of the crisis necessitates cooperation among tech companies, law enforcement, and global partners.
She requested that Spotify provide a detailed explanation of its content moderation practices, including how many drug-related podcasts it has removed and whether it profited from them. Hassan gave the company until June 12 to respond.
Spotify said it is "constantly working to detect and remove violating content" in response to Business Insider's findings.
