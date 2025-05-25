Aid Entering Gaza Accounts For Less Than One Percent Of Population's Needs: Hamas

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 25 (NNN-WAFA) – The Hamas-run Gaza government media office, said yesterday that, the humanitarian aid that has entered the Gaza Strip accounts for less than one percent of the Gaza population's basic needs.

“During the 84 days of the blockade and complete closure, at least 46,200 trucks loaded with aid and fuel were supposed to enter the Gaza Strip, to meet the minimum needs of the population,” the office said in a statement.

“However, in recent days, the occupation (Israel) has been promoting a misleading narrative claiming that it is allowing the entry of 'aid,' while the reality shows that only about 100 trucks have actually entered, representing less than one percent of the population's basic needs,” it added.

The office noted that the aid included limited quantities of medicine and flour that reached a limited number of bakeries, at a time“when the occupation continues to disrupt the operation of more than 90 percent of the Strip's bakeries.”

Israel agreed last week to lift nearly three months of blockade and allow limited relief into the enclave. However, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said on Friday that,“all the aid authorised until now amounts to a teaspoon of aid, when a flood of assistance is required.”– NNN-WAFA