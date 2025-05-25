Ukraine's Ministry Of Development Discusses New Infrastructure Recovery Approaches With IMF Mission

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Representatives of the Ministry for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine met with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss housing strategies, new approaches to infrastructure recovery, and preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2025).

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ministry's press service ,

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba. The IMF delegation was led by Mission Chief for Ukraine Gavin Gray, and included Deputy Mission Chief Trevor Lesard, IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine Priscilla Toffano, Senior Economist Heiko Hesse, Research Economist Andrea Manera, and IMF Executive Director for Ukraine Vladyslav Rashkovan.

In particular, Kuleba informed the delegation about ongoing cooperation with international partners aimed at restoring frontline territories. The Ministry also emphasized a comprehensive approach to addressing housing issues for internally displaced persons (IDPs), including compensation for destroyed property, the“eRestoration” program, and the launch of social housing mechanisms.

“Special attention during the meeting was given to Ukraine's preparations for the International Recovery Conference (URC-2025). This is a key opportunity for Ukrainian communities to voice their needs and receive international support,” the Ministry reported.

First Deputy Minister Alyona Shkrum emphasized that one of the main goals for Ukraine at the conference is to demonstrate tangible recovery achievements, laying the groundwork for new support agreements with international partners.

The parties also discussed reform of Public Investment Management (PIM), based on European standards of transparency and efficiency. A key tool in this process is the DREAM digital platform.

mission begins work in Ukrain

Earlier, Ukraine's Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko held talks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about priority reforms to strengthen Ukraine's financial stability.

The IMF remains Ukraine's third-largest financial supporter during the full-scale invasion following the European Union and the United States.

Photo credit: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine