Sybiha Comments Attack On Kyiv:“This Is Russia's Response To International Peace Efforts”
According to Ukrinform, Sybiha shared his comments on social media platform X .
He noted that Ukraine's air defense worked continuously throughout the night to repel Russian aerial attacks.
The minister pointed out that one week has passed since the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Istanbul, yet Russia has not sent its so-called“peace memorandum”. Instead, the aggressor state continues to send deadly drones and missiles at civilians, he stressed.
“This is Russia's response to international peace efforts and clear evidence that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process,” Sybiha wrote.Read also: Injury toll in Kyiv rises to 15 following drone and ballistic missile attacks
As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv and seven other regions of Ukraine were affected by a large-scale Russian attack involving 250 strike drones and 14 ballistic missiles, all targeting civilian infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment