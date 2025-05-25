Sybiha Comments Attack On Kyiv:“This Is Russia's Response To International Peace Efforts”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to the Russian military's attack on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, emphasizing the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

According to Ukrinform, Sybiha shared his comments on social media platform X .

He noted that Ukraine's air defense worked continuously throughout the night to repel Russian aerial attacks.

The minister pointed out that one week has passed since the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Istanbul, yet Russia has not sent its so-called“peace memorandum”. Instead, the aggressor state continues to send deadly drones and missiles at civilians, he stressed.

“This is Russia's response to international peace efforts and clear evidence that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process,” Sybiha wrote.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv and seven other regions of Ukraine were affected by a large-scale Russian attack involving 250 strike drones and 14 ballistic missiles, all targeting civilian infrastructure.