Russian Military-Linked Chemical Plant Struck In Tula Region CCD

2025-05-25 12:04:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula region has been struck.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

He stated that some of the chemicals produced at the Azot plant can be used for military purposes.

Specifically, ammonium nitrate is used as a component in the production of explosives.

Methanol can serve as a raw material for producing fuel, including components for rocket fuel. Argon is an inert gas used in metallurgy, particularly for welding and heat treatment of metals, which can be employed in the defense industry, Kovalenko noted.

Read also: Russia reports repeated attack on Energia plant in Lipetsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 23, the Energia plant in the town of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, was hit. This plant is the only facility manufacturing batteries for gliding and correction modules used in aerial bombs.

The plant also manufactures batteries for the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system, sea-launched cruise missiles, and various universal batteries used in the power systems of specialized military equipment.

