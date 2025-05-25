Ukraine Welcomes Back 307 More Heroes From Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 24, 307 Ukrainian servicemen have returned from Russian captivity.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the news on Telegram .

“Another 307 Ukrainian defenders are home. Today is the second day of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange that we managed to negotiate in Türkiye. In just these two days, 697 people have been brought home. We expect the process to continue tomorrow,” he wrote.

Zelensky announced that the latest prisoner exchange has brought home servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard.

“I thank everyone involved in the exchange process, those who have been working around the clock. Our goal is to bring every single person back from Russian captivity. We continue cooperating with our partners to make this possible,” Zelensky said.

Kellogg says POWs'most positive outcome' of Istanbul talks

As previously reported, on May 23, 390 prisoners of war were returned to Ukraine as part of the 1000-for-1000 exchange.