Coordination Headquarters: 307 Ukrainian Defenders Freed From Captivity - All Rank-And-File And Sergeants
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Today marked the second phase of the large-scale prisoner exchange under the 1000 for 1000 format. On the instruction of the President of Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters secured the release of 307 more servicemen from Russian captivity.
“Returning to their homeland are service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Air Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, Navy, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine. Prisoners from certain units and military formations have been freed for the first time,” the statement said.
Among those released in this exchange are 27 defenders of Mariupol.
The freed soldiers had fought on various fronts, including Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk.Read also: Ukrainian soldier freed from Russian captivity days after his daughter returned from TOT – Ombudsman
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that on May 24, 307 Ukrainian servicemen have returned from Russian captivity.
