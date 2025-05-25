Russian Airstrike On Kyiv Damages Homes, Schools, Clinic, Post Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian air attack overnight on May 24, nine residential buildings, two schools, a clinic, 26 cars, a Ukrposhta (Ukrainian post office) branch, a boiler facility, and a power line were damaged in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"Updated information continues to come in regarding the damage and casualties caused by the overnight combined attack on the capital," Tkachenko noted.

He reported varying degrees of damage to nine residential buildings, with a large number of windows shattered. In addition, 26 cars were damaged across three districts.

In Solomianskyi district, a power line was affected. In Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts, two schools sustained damage, while in Podilskyi district, a clinic building was hit.

A Ukrposhta branch and a boiler facility were also damaged in Solomianskyi district.

Tkachenko confirmed that 14 people were injured in the attack - a lower number than initially reported. However, the situation is changing, and new reports of debris from downed Russian missiles and drones continue to emerge.

Emergency crews are actively clearing debris and glass from affected areas and sealing shattered windows. Residents are reaching out for assistance with recovery.

Tkachenko urged residents to call emergency services at 101 if they discover suspicious items that could be parts of Russian weapons.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted six Russian Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles aimed at Kyiv and neutralized 245 out of 250 drones.