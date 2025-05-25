Russian Drone Attack In Komyshany Injures Woman
The Kherson Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At approximately 13:15, an enemy drone attack on Komyshany resulted in injuries to a 40-year-old woman," the statement said.
The victim was transported to the hospital in moderate condition, suffering from explosive trauma, closed head injuries, and a contusion.Read also: Russian airstrike on Kyiv damages homes, schools, clinic, post office
As reported, a 41-year-old man was wounded in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, after a drone dropped explosives.
