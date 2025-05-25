Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attack In Komyshany Injures Woman

Russian Drone Attack In Komyshany Injures Woman


2025-05-25 12:04:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 40-year-old woman was wounded today in Komyshany, a settlement within the Kherson city community, following a drone strike by Russian forces.

The Kherson Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At approximately 13:15, an enemy drone attack on Komyshany resulted in injuries to a 40-year-old woman," the statement said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in moderate condition, suffering from explosive trauma, closed head injuries, and a contusion.

As reported, a 41-year-old man was wounded in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, after a drone dropped explosives.

