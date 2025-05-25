Voloshyn: Russian Forces Intensify Armored Assaults In Novopavlivka Sector
Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
On May 24, enemy forces conducted massive attacks in the Novopavlivka sector, deploying armored units.
Additionally, he noted that Russian forces have escalated bombing raids and increased artillery strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements near the front line.Read also: War update: 202 combat clashes in past day, Ukrainian forces repel 61 assaults in Pokrovsk sector
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 30 Russian attacks in the Novopavlivka sector near Novopil, Bohatyr, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. In Novosilka alone, the enemy attempted 11 unsuccessful assaults using tanks and armored vehicles.
In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops conducted large-scale airstrikes on several localities, including Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled five Russian attacks in the areas of Stepove and Novodanylivka.
According to Voloshyn, Russian forces in the Prydniprovskyi sector are regrouping, carrying out logistical operations, evacuations, and reconnaissance efforts as they continue attempting to seize the Dnipro island zone.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near Antonivka bridges.
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 23, Voloshyn stated that Russian forces had significantly increased their use of unguided aircraft missiles in the Huliaipole direction.
Photo credit: ArmyInform
