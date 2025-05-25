War Update: 160 Clashes On Frontline, Fiercest Fighting On Pokrovsk, Kursk Axes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 160 combat clashes occurred on the frontline, with fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors being the most intense.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the operational update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on May 24, 2025, posted on Facebook .

"Since the beginning of the day, 160 combat engagements have taken place. Russian invaders carried out two missile strikes and 53 airstrikes, using eight missiles and dropping 75 guided aerial bombs (GABs). In addition, the Russians launched 1,277 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,987 shellings targeting Ukrainian positions and populated areas," the update states.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked five times near Vovchansk, Stroivka, Kruhliakivka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , four assaults were launched near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Nova Kruhliakivka; one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces carried out 21 attacks near Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka, and in the direction of Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Hrekivka, and Olhivka. Two clashes are still active.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders pushed back four enemy attacks near Andriivka, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops launched 14 attacks near Druzhba, Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, and toward Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 13 of these; one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , there were 42 Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian lines near Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Malynivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske, and Andriivka. One engagement is still in progress. Airstrikes were reported in Zoria, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Koptieve, Dovha Balka, Poltavka, Shakhove, and Sukhyi Yar.

Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the line, inflicting significant losses: 144 Russian troops were neutralized in this sector today, 89 of them killed. Additionally, two vehicles, two motorcycles, nine drones, and one satellite communication terminal were destroyed. Two motorcycles and one multiple-launch rocket system were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian units repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil; four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy conducted airstrikes on Novodarivka, Novopil, Perebudova, and Komar.

In the Huliaipole sector , unguided rockets were used to strike Huliaipole and Malynivka. No offensive actions were reported.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy, with air support, attacked in the direction of Novoandriivka, and battles occurred near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. A total of three clashes were reported.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russians conducted no active assaults, but Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold the enemy. Over the day, Russians carried out 37 assault operations, one engagement is still ongoing. They conducted 11 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and fired 209 artillery rounds, including five salvos from multiple rocket launchers.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out massive assaults using armored vehicles on the Novopavlivka axis.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine