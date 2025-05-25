Explosions Rock Odesa Amid Air Raid Alert
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the city's mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram .
"Explosions are being heard in the city!" – he wrote.
In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, addressed city residents via his Telegram channel:
"Odesa and surrounding areas, stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over!" his message reads.
Earlier, the Air Force had warned of incoming attack drones heading toward the city.Read also: Russian missile strike on Odesa port kills one worker, injures eight others
As Ukrinform previously reported, the death toll from yesterday's missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa has risen to three.
