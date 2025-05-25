Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Rock Odesa Amid Air Raid Alert

Explosions Rock Odesa Amid Air Raid Alert


2025-05-25 12:04:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Odesa during an air raid alert.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the city's mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram .

"Explosions are being heard in the city!" – he wrote.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, addressed city residents via his Telegram channel:

"Odesa and surrounding areas, stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over!" his message reads.

Earlier, the Air Force had warned of incoming attack drones heading toward the city.

Read also: Russian missile strike on Odesa port kills one worker, injures eight others

As Ukrinform previously reported, the death toll from yesterday's missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa has risen to three.

MENAFN25052025000193011044ID1109591793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search