Border Guards Destroy 22 Russian Vehicles, EW Control Center, And Fuel Depot In Kharkiv Region
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported the operation and released a corresponding video.
“In the Kharkiv region, border guards eliminated 22 enemy vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, a R-330 M1P Diabazol electronic warfare control center, and a fuel and depot,” the statement confirmed.Read also: AFU destroy s Russian self-propelled artillery system and tractor with FPV drones in Pokrovsk sector
As, Ukrinform previously reported, in the Pokrovsk sector, operators from the Korsa battalion of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade used FPV drones to destroy Russian self-propelled artillery systems and MT-LB armored vehicles.
