Occupiers Restrict Home Repairs In Siverskodonetsk And Bakhmut Without Military Approval

2025-05-25 12:04:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied cities of Siverskodonetsk and Bakhmut, homeowners are prohibited from carrying out repair work without permission from the military commandant's office.

According to Ukrinform, citing a Telegram post from the Yellow Ribbon Resistance Movement, residents in these areas cannot make even minor repairs, such as replacing windows, roofs, or insulating facades, without official approval.

The occupiers impose stricter restrictions on buildings near roads and on higher floors.

Local residents report that Russian forces fear that renovated structures could be used as observation posts.

Photo credit: Oleksiy Reva / Facebook

