Occupiers Restrict Home Repairs In Siverskodonetsk And Bakhmut Without Military Approval
According to Ukrinform, citing a Telegram post from the Yellow Ribbon Resistance Movement, residents in these areas cannot make even minor repairs, such as replacing windows, roofs, or insulating facades, without official approval.
The occupiers impose stricter restrictions on buildings near roads and on higher floors.
Local residents report that Russian forces fear that renovated structures could be used as observation posts.Read also: Over 100 schools in occupied Luhansk region at risk of closure due to declining student numbers
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Crimea, the occupiers are forcing hotel owners to reserve one-third of their rooms for military personnel.
Photo credit: Oleksiy Reva / Facebook
