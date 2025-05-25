More Than 630 Children Live In Communities Under Evacuation In Sumy Region
This issue was discussed during a meeting of the regional headquarters for population evacuation, according to Ukrinform, citing the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
“There are 633 children living in the communities designated for evacuation today, spanning 202 settlements,” the administration reported.
Taras Savchenko, First Deputy Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, stressed that evacuating all children from dangerous areas remains a top priority.
The regional administration stressed the urgency of evacuation for residents of the Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities, where shelling has intensified significantly and mandatory evacuation orders are in place.Read also: Kyiv, seven regions hit overnight by Russian attack – Zelensky
“We have seen a significant increase in attacks on these communities. The enemy is targeting civilian homes with guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. Just yesterday, a resident of the Bilopillia community was wounded. That is why we urge people to evacuate to protect themselves and their families,” Savchenko emphasized.
Head of the Bilopillia community Yuriy Zarko and Vorozhba community head Andriy Druzhchenko reported that approximately 1,500 and 800 residents, respectively, remain in Bilopillia and Vorozhba.
Local officials outlined available housing options, including homes, apartments, and temporary accommodations. They also noted that repair work could be carried out with the support of international and volunteer organizations.
The discussion also addressed the relocation of elderly and mobility-impaired residents from high-risk areas.
As previously reported, Russian forces launched nearly 130 shelling attacks on 35 settlements in the Sumy region over the past day, injuring one civilian.
