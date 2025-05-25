Stefanchuk Confirms Ongoing Cooperation With Partners On '1,000-For-1,000' Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past two days, 697 Ukrainians have been freed from Russian captivity as part of the "1,000-for-1,000" exchange, with cooperation with partners ongoing.

According to Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized this in a Facebook post.

“The second day brings more good news: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home! This marks the second phase of the large-scale exchange in the 1,000-for-1,000 format, agreed upon during negotiations in Turkey. In just two days, 697 Ukrainians have already returned home. And tomorrow will bring more,” Stefanchuk wrote.

Ukraine welcomes back 307 more heroes from Russian captivity

He underscored the significance of these exchanges, stressing that Ukraine always fight for its people.

Stefanchuk also expressed gratitude to all those working daily to bring Ukrainian citizens home from captivity.

As reported by Ukrinform, 390 prisoners returned to Ukraine on May 23 as part of the“1,000-for-1,000” exchange. The following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that an additional 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been released from Russian captivity.

According to the Coordination Center, all 307 soldiers freed on May 24 were men, including privates and sergeants.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that the youngest released soldier is 25 years old, while the oldest is 61. Several of the returning defenders suffer from illnesses and injuries.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that on May 24, Ukrainian soldiers who had been held in Russian captivity since 2022 returned home. Among those freed were drone operators from the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko, among the 307 Ukrainian citizens released from Russian captivity on May 24 were 21 servicemen from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.