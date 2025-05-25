Third Phase Of POW Exchange To Take Place Sunday Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that the third phase of the 1000 for 1000 prisoner of war exchange will take place on Sunday, May 25.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President made this statement in his evening video address.

"Tomorrow is the third stage. We are to free a thousand of our people these days. But the task is to bring home absolutely everyone who is currently held in Russia. And this is a joint task for our intelligence services, for our diplomats, for our entire state," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that while the task is difficult, it must be completed.

The President also expressed gratitude to international partners:

"I'm grateful to everyone around the world who is helping us. And it's truly very important for us that our partners – every leader, every state – support us in this difficult work," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 23, as part of the 1000 for 1000 exchange, 390 Ukrainian prisoners of war were returned home.

On May 24, President Zelensky confirmed that 307 more Ukrainian servicemen had been freed from Russian captivity.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, all 307 released defenders were male soldiers from the ranks of privates and sergeants.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine