Japan Flexes Military Muscle At Biggest-Ever Defense Expo

MENAFN - Asia Times) This year's Japan's Defense Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition and conference, held from May 21-23 at Makuhari Messe near Tokyo, was the largest ever , attracting 471 companies, 169 from Japan and 302 from the US, the UK and 30 other countries.

Reflecting the rapid advance of Japan's arms industry and the country's growing contribution to regional security and international military cooperation, this year's event was about 60% larger than last year's and about twice the size of the one held in 2023.

A year ago, US Forces Japan Strategic Relations Officer Tim Haffner noted that“DSEI brought industry, policy, and strategic leaders together in a collaborative forum to discuss regional security issues for the first time in Japan.

This was a pivotal event , signaling Japan as a leader in defense technology and security partnership.” This year's turnout demonstrates that it most certainly was.

Billed as“the only large-scale, fully integrated defense event in the country,” the exhibition featured a very wide range of defense products, from ammunition and armored vehicles to communications and target identification systems, field medical supplies, and small, medium and heavy caliber weapons.

Models of Japan's Mogami warship, underwater drones, railgun and Type-12 missiles attracted a lot of attention, as did the GCAP (Global Combat Air Program) next-generation fighter jet being developed by Japan, the UK and Italy. For Japan's Ministry of Defence and defense industry, it was an unprecedented marketing opportunity.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited and spoke at the exhibition, the first sitting Japanese prime minister to do so.“We are currently facing the most severe and complex security environment since the end of the Second World War,” he said.“Today's Ukraine could be East Asia tomorrow.”

Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani , who delivered a keynote address at the conference, said that he hoped the event would“provide a new opportunity for cooperation and exchange between national delegations and companies, help sustain defense industry development, drive innovation and promote peace and stability.”

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) executive Katsuyuki Nabeta told the press that,“With today's increasingly uncertain security environment, I believe we must respond not just domestically, but with a broader international perspective. We are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase our technologies and reach a wider audience.”

MHI is the prime contractor for Mogami-class frigates and the leading Japanese company in the GCAP project. BAE Systems and Leonardo are its British and Italian counterparts.

The conference, which also ran for three days, also included presentations by senior defense officials, ambassadors and defense industry executives from Japan, the US, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and Singapore.