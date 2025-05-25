Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-Led All-Party Delegation Pays Respects At 9/11 Memorial In US

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) New York:Members of the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor paid their respects at the 9/11 memorial after their arrival in the US on Saturday (US local time).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor paid his respects at the memorial along with MP Ganti Harish Madhur, MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP Milind Deora and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

They were accompanied by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The members paid tributes by offering white roses at the Memorial and folding their hands in obeisance.

As per its official website, the 9/11 Memorial is a tribute of remembrance, honouring the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon, as well as the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing on February 26, 1993.

As per the website, the Memorial is located on eight acres of the 16-acre World Trade Center complex, the 9/11 Memorial is a place of remembrance and contemplation within the bustle of lower Manhattan.

The delegation, which is presently in the United States, will also visit Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia will be led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor.

The delegation comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US,Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The all-party delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

A total of 7 groups consisting of 8-9 members from various political parties have been selected by India to represent its stance of zero tolerance against terror and brief the representatives of other countries on Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the operation, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between the countries was announced.