Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 25: Who Will Face Setbacks Today? Read Now

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Unlucky Zodiac Signs of May 25, 2025: Sunday, May 25th, won't be good for 4 zodiac signs. They might face financial losses. This day will be troublesome for these 4 signs. Today's unlucky signs are Taurus, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Unlucky Zodiac Signs of May 25, 2025: May 25th will bring a series of problems for 4 zodiac signs, and you won't be able to do anything about it. Some may face financial losses, while others might experience failure. Overall, this day won't live up to the expectations of these 4 signs: Taurus, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.Something related to your children might bother you. Make family-related decisions carefully, or you'll regret them later. Love life matters could get more complicated, possibly leading to a breakup. You won't be able to get help even if you want to. Be careful with financial transactions.You might experience a sudden dip in your bank balance. An old illness could resurface. Someone in your family might betray you. Avoid arguments, or you could land in big trouble. Tensions regarding your job or business will persist. Avoid lending money to anyone today.You might have a disagreement with your life partner. There will be tension regarding an elder's health in the family. Your financial situation could worsen. You'll have to go on an unwanted journey, which will be quite troublesome. Losses from investments are possible, so avoid them.

Your superiors will bother you about targets at work. You might have a dispute with your siblings over property. There could be an argument with neighbors. You might face humiliation due to your children. A big business deal might fall through.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.