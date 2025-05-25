Ketu In Leo: 3 Zodiac Signs That Need To Be Careful
In Vedic astrology, Ketu is a shadow planet with malefic effects. It stays in one sign for about 18 months, impacting all zodiac signs. Ketu entered Leo on May 18, 2025.
Ketu's transit isn't great for Virgos. Expect increased expenses, potentially straining your finances. Health issues and disinterest in work are also possible.
Taurus folks might face family stress and misunderstandings due to Ketu's transit. Health and financial hurdles are possible. Staying calm and composed is advised.
Capricorns might experience emotional ups and downs. Unexpected financial gains are possible, but health issues could arise for you and your partner. Maintain family harmony.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
