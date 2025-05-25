Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ketu In Leo: 3 Zodiac Signs That Need To Be Careful

Ketu In Leo: 3 Zodiac Signs That Need To Be Careful


2025-05-25 12:00:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ketu has entered Leo, ruled by the Sun. This transit is considered inauspicious for certain zodiac signs.

In Vedic astrology, Ketu is a shadow planet with malefic effects. It stays in one sign for about 18 months, impacting all zodiac signs. Ketu entered Leo on May 18, 2025.

Ketu's transit isn't great for Virgos. Expect increased expenses, potentially straining your finances. Health issues and disinterest in work are also possible.

Taurus folks might face family stress and misunderstandings due to Ketu's transit. Health and financial hurdles are possible. Staying calm and composed is advised.

Capricorns might experience emotional ups and downs. Unexpected financial gains are possible, but health issues could arise for you and your partner. Maintain family harmony.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

MENAFN25052025007385015968ID1109591754

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search