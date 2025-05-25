June 2025 Horoscope: What's In Store For Your Zodiac Sign? See Monthly Predictions

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) From June 13th to July 14th, Jupiter's influence wanes. Rahu and Ketu transit through Aquarius and Leo, Mars is in Leo, and Mars and Ketu conjunct. Rahu aspects Saturn.

The Sun transits Taurus and Gemini. Jupiter's influence is weak from June 13th to July 14th. Rahu and Ketu transit Aquarius and Leo. Mars is in Leo, conjunct with Ketu and aspecting Saturn. This month may see increased wind, fire, lightning, landslides, and conflict. Public sentiment may be unsettled. Seeking divine blessings is advised.

Aries: Saturn's transit through Sagittarius brings relief. Mars and Ketu are favorable, but Jupiter's influence is weak. Progress may be slow; patience is key. No Rahu-Ketu afflictions.

Taurus: Business progress and auspicious events are likely. No Rahu afflictions.

Gemini: Business progress and auspicious events are likely, but Rahu's influence may pose challenges.

Cancer: Relief from Mars afflictions. Work and tasks gain momentum. Rahu's influence may be felt.

Leo: Renewed energy and enthusiasm. Stay focused on your goals. Rahu and Saturn's influence may pose challenges.

Virgo: Business growth and auspicious events are likely. Religious activities are favored. No Rahu afflictions.

Libra: Auspicious events and increased energy are on the horizon. Rahu's influence may be felt.

Scorpio: Maintain self-confidence. Progress may be slow. Rahu and Saturn's influence may pose challenges.

Sagittarius: Favorable for religious activities. No Rahu afflictions.

Capricorn: Increased effort is required. Progress may be slow. Minor Rahu afflictions.

Aquarius: Opportunities increase. Proceed with courage. Minor Rahu afflictions.

Pisces: Mental restlessness may be experienced. Patience is advised. Saturn and Rahu's influence may pose challenges.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.