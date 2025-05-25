June 2025 Horoscope: What's In Store For Your Zodiac Sign? See Monthly Predictions
Aries: Saturn's transit through Sagittarius brings relief. Mars and Ketu are favorable, but Jupiter's influence is weak. Progress may be slow; patience is key. No Rahu-Ketu afflictions.
Taurus: Business progress and auspicious events are likely. No Rahu afflictions.
Gemini: Business progress and auspicious events are likely, but Rahu's influence may pose challenges.
Cancer: Relief from Mars afflictions. Work and tasks gain momentum. Rahu's influence may be felt.
Leo: Renewed energy and enthusiasm. Stay focused on your goals. Rahu and Saturn's influence may pose challenges.
Virgo: Business growth and auspicious events are likely. Religious activities are favored. No Rahu afflictions.
Libra: Auspicious events and increased energy are on the horizon. Rahu's influence may be felt.
Scorpio: Maintain self-confidence. Progress may be slow. Rahu and Saturn's influence may pose challenges.
Sagittarius: Favorable for religious activities. No Rahu afflictions.
Capricorn: Increased effort is required. Progress may be slow. Minor Rahu afflictions.
Aquarius: Opportunities increase. Proceed with courage. Minor Rahu afflictions.
Pisces: Mental restlessness may be experienced. Patience is advised. Saturn and Rahu's influence may pose challenges.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment